Man fatally shot in attempted vehicle theft

CALUMET CITY — A 42-year-old man was shot and killed outside a dry cleaners during an attempted vehicle theft Thursday night, a city official said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kewhan Fields, of Calumet City.

Calumet City spokesman Sean Howard said law enforcement was dispatched to the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard just after 6:15 p.m. where they discovered Fields with an apparent gunshot wound. Fields was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The incident began when Fields left his car running as he went inside a dry cleaning business. When he noticed someone trying to take the vehicle, he went outside and an altercation ensued, at which time at least one shot was fired. The alleged gunman left the scene inside a different vehicle driven by a second suspect, police said.

The suspects remain at large and the incident remains under investigation.

