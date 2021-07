Man fatally shot multiple times; Lansing police investigate

LANSING — A man died at a Hammond hospital after he was struck by multiple bullets early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Floyd Steele, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey. Steele was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday.

At 2:20 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 17100 block of Grant Street, said Lansing Police Department Chief Al Phillips.

Police found a 34-year-old Chicago man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lansing paramedics treated the man and transported him to Franciscan Health Hammond, where he died.

The Lansing Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are the lead agencies in the case.

Police said it is believed to have been an isolated incident, according to preliminary investigations.

Lansing Emergency Medical Services aided in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.

— Bob Kasarda & Anna Ortiz, The Times

