Man fatally stabbed girlfriend's adult son after domestic dispute, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was being held Tuesday on charges alleging he murdered his girlfriend's adult son last week in East Chicago after a domestic dispute with the girlfriend.

Edward Veal III, 51, is accused of fatally stabbing Frank L. Fields Jr., 27, in the left armpit area about 2 a.m. Sunday when Fields confronted Veal near the 1000 block of West 151st Street.

Veal has not yet entered a plea to one count of murder, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Veal and Fields' mother had a domestic dispute earlier in the night, and Veal took the woman's car, court documents state.

Fields' mother met Fields and Fields' fiance, and while they were waiting for Veal to return the car, Fields' mother told her son Veal "hits on her," according to court records.

The family told police Veal returned the car, and Fields parked it and went inside a residence as Veal walked away. Shortly after, Fields went out a back door to confront Veal, records state.

Fields returned to the residence in the 1000 block of West 151st Street wounded and collapsed on the ground, documents say.