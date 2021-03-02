Man fatally stabbed girlfriend's adult son after domestic dispute, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was being held Tuesday on charges alleging he murdered his girlfriend's adult son last week in East Chicago after a domestic dispute with the girlfriend.
Edward Veal III, 51, is accused of fatally stabbing Frank L. Fields Jr., 27, in the left armpit area about 2 a.m. Sunday when Fields confronted Veal near the 1000 block of West 151st Street.
Veal has not yet entered a plea to one count of murder, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Veal and Fields' mother had a domestic dispute earlier in the night, and Veal took the woman's car, court documents state.
Fields' mother met Fields and Fields' fiance, and while they were waiting for Veal to return the car, Fields' mother told her son Veal "hits on her," according to court records.
The family told police Veal returned the car, and Fields parked it and went inside a residence as Veal walked away. Shortly after, Fields went out a back door to confront Veal, records state.
Fields returned to the residence in the 1000 block of West 151st Street wounded and collapsed on the ground, documents say.
While police were speaking with Fields' mother, Veal texted her and alleged Fields "ran up on me with a gun trying to kill me," record allege.
Fields' mother continued talking with police and Veal called her, so she put him on speaker.
During the call, Veal claims he was protecting himself and again alleges Fields "tried to hurt" him, records state.
He ended the call by saying, "Don't worry about it. Don't worry about it. I'll finish his (expletive) off next time, and you, too, (expletive)," according to documents.
Police took Veal into custody at his relative's home in East Chicago.
While being held in the East Chicago city jail, Veal allegedly told an officer during meal service, "He attacked me with a stick." No weapon was found on Fields, records state.
Veal also allegedly admitted he ran a few blocks through an alley and threw a silver switch blade, records state.