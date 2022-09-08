Man files second wrongful conviction lawsuit against Hammond police

HAMMOND — Attorneys filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday accusing Northwest Indiana police of securing now-overturned murder charges against their client in 2012 in an effort to prevent him from collecting damages in a previous wrongful conviction lawsuit.

James Hill, 59, served 17 1/2 years in prison before his conviction in an Oct. 5, 1980, robbery and rape of a Hammond gas station attendant was set aside in 2009.

He served another 2 1/2 years after a jury found him guilty in 2018 of murder in the 1980 slaying of an off-duty Hammond police officer.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez set aside Hill's murder conviction in 2021 after attorneys for Hill and his co-defendant, Pierre Catlett, discovered law enforcement had not turned over videotaped interviews with several people who testified at Hill's trial. The video interviews were either exculpatory or could have been used to discredit the witnesses' testimony, the lawsuit says.

The Lake County prosecutor's office dismissed its murder cases against Hill and Catlett earlier this year, citing "insufficient credible evidence to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt."

Hill filed his first wrongful conviction lawsuit against the Hammond Police Department, retired Detective Capt. Michael Solan Sr. and others in 2010, accusing them of violating his civil rights by withholding evidence before his 1982 trial. DNA evidence also excluded Hill and his co-defendant, Larry Mayes, as participants in the rape, court records show.

Mayes was exonerated in 2001 and won a $9 million jury verdict against Hammond and Solan in 2006. The parties later agreed to a $4.5 million settlement.

In Hill's second wrongful conviction lawsuit, his attorneys allege Solan and Hammond conspired with other Northwest Indiana law enforcement officers to cover up prior violations of Hill's constitutional rights by initiating a separate investigation into the Nov. 14, 1980, homicide of off-duty Hammond police Officer Lawrence "Larry" Pucalik at a Holiday Inn at Interstate 80/94 and Cline Avenue.

Hill is represented by attorneys Scott King, Lakeisha Murdaugh and Russell Brown.

Hammond's corporation counsel and the Hammond Police Department previously have declined comment on matters related to Hill, citing pending litigation.

A constellation of cases

Investigators had long suspected Pucalik's homicide was tied to several other cases, including the rape of which Hill and Mayes were both exonerated, because of shared evidence.

After Pucalik was killed, Hammond police found the getaway car parked a mile west of the motel in the now-demolished Kennedy Park Apartments complex.

The stolen blue 1973 Chevrolet Impala matched a description given by the motel clerk and was missing a hub cap later found in the parking lot outside the motel, according to court records.

Inside the car, police found a white towel on the front passenger-side floorboard and a hidden note with identifying information that linked the Chevrolet to another crime: the rapes two days earlier of two female hitchhikers who were picked up by two men on a ramp near the Borman Expressway and Grant Street in Gary.

A blue bag found after Pucalik's homicide linked that case to two others: the robbery and rape Oct. 5, 1980, of which Hill and Mayes were later exonerated, and the robbery of two employees working Oct. 19, 1980, at a KFC restaurant in Hammond. A 1976 Oldsmobile stolen from Portage was used in both of those crimes, according to court records.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives became involved in the Pucalik homicide investigation in 2009, and the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force announced in 2011 it was re-opening the investigation, according to Hill's suit.

Hill, Mayes and Catlett initially were charged in June 2012 with Pucalik's murder.

The state dropped charges against Hill in 2014. Catlett wasn't returned to Lake County to face the 2012 charges until late 2018, and Mayes was found incompetent to stand trial.

A U.S. District Court in March 2016 denied motions for summary judgment filed by Hammond and Solan, effectively clearing the way for Hill's first federal lawsuit over his wrongful conviction in 1982 to proceed to trial. After Lake County prosecutors re-filed a murder case against Hill in September 2016, attorneys for Hammond and Solan in 2019 were granted leave to file a supplemental motion for summary judgment.

U.S. District Judge Theresa Springmann denied their motions in March, after Hill's murder case was dismissed. A two-week jury trial in the case is set to begin Nov. 7.

Lawsuit alleges conspiracy

Besides Hammond and Solan, Hill's latest lawsuit names the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force and several of its members, including Solan's son, Michael Solan Jr., and Jason Gore, both agents at the ATF; Portage police Detectives William Mesich and Janis Regnier; Porter police Detective Michael Veal; Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance; Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon; and "unknown officers involved in the murder investigation." Task force member communities Griffith, Porter and Valparaiso also are named as defendants.

After Mayes won a settlement for his wrongful conviction in the rape of the gas station attendant and Hill filed a similar lawsuit, Solan led several meetings about the Pucalik homicide investigation focused on Hill, Catlett and Mayes despite information suggesting other possible suspects, according to Hill's lawsuit.

Hill alleges police conspired against him by re-interviewing witnesses from the constellation of 1980 cases using "unduly suggestive improper identification techniques that resulted in improper identifications."

Videotaped interviews from 2011, which were not turned over to Hill's attorneys before his 2018 trial and contributed to his murder conviction being set aside, revealed "witnesses' identifications were either uncertain or the result of undue influence," the lawsuit says.

Hill also alleges Hammond police intentionally or deliberately misfiled reports showing the development of other suspects, so those reports would not be turned over to Hill as part of the pretrial discovery process.

Major Crimes Task Force officials could not immediately be reached about Hill's latest lawsuit.

The task force told The Times it was aware of a 200- to 250-page list of individuals produced by the Hammond Police Department in response to a subpoena from Catlett's attorneys, who described the document as a list of possible suspects. Catlett's attorneys said the list was stored in a property vault, where evidence in a homicide investigation should not have been kept.

"From our understanding as part of the original case, Hammond (Police Department) compiled lists of persons who were criminally active," task force officials said. "None of these persons were suspects, but the information (names, mugshots and fingerprints) were kept at the ready should leads or physical evidence present themselves."

Prosecutors dropped the murder cases against Hill and Catlett without consulting with the task force, officials said.

Undisclosed evidence

Four witnesses at Hill's murder trial in 2018 identified him as a suspect in the 1980 crimes in which they were involved, but videotaped interviews with those same witnesses in 2011 told a different story, according to Hill's lawsuit.

The gas station attendant identified Hill in a photo as the man she saw and said he was carrying a blue bag, which other witnesses identified as the bag used in Pucalik's homicide.

What Hill's attorneys didn't know at trial was the attendant said during a videotaped interview Feb. 24, 2011, that "a photograph of the blue bag appeared to have changed color."

She also told Detective Regnier she did not recall any of the photos in a lineup presented to her in 1980, including one of Hill that she identified all those years ago.

Another undisclosed interview involved one of two women who were raped after two men picked them up Nov. 12, 1980, while they were hitchhiking in Gary.

That woman identified Hill, based on a photograph from 1980, as one of the two men in the blue Chevrolet Impala. Because of pretrial motions, the 2018 jury did not hear details about the rape.

Hill's attorneys learned after the trial the woman had been interviewed Feb. 9 and 16, 2011, by Detectives Regnier and Mesich. The interview Feb. 16, 2011, was videotaped, the lawsuit says.

In the interview, the woman apologized for initially identifying a "Mr. Osborn" as one of the assailants.

The woman told detectives she was uncertain whether any of the photographs of vehicles shown to her depicted the car in which she and her friend were sexually assaulted. Regnier pointed to a photo of a vehicle and said it was the car at issue, the lawsuit states.

The woman also was shown a photo lineup, but she failed to identify Hill twice, even after Regnier pointed to his photo. Later in the interview, the woman said, "If only I saw a picture of him," according to Hill's lawsuit.

The two KFC employees robbed Oct. 19, 1980, identified Hill from a 1980 photo as one of the men they saw that day, the suit states. The women also testified the robbery suspects carried a blue bag.

A Feb. 11, 2011, video interview with one of the women revealed she told police she didn't recall putting money into a bag at the time of the robbery. She also said the restaurant kept its money in blue bags and that a 1980 yearbook picture of Hill "looked like him," the suit states.

The other woman robbed at the KFC told police in a videotaped interview March 8, 2011, that photos placed in front of her were Hill before she identified them as portraying the man who robbed her. She also said the blue bag "appeared" to be the bag used in the KFC robbery.

A fifth witness, who lived at the apartment complex where police found the blue Impala, testified at Hill's 2018 trial that he saw two people get out of the blue car the night of Pucalik's homicide and enter a red car. At trial, he identified the red car as a vehicle owned by a relative of Catlett.

However, during an interview with police March 9, 2011, the man referenced a statement he gave police in 1980, when he initially said a red car belonging to Catlett's relative was not the red car he saw at the apartment complex. A short time later, he told Hammond police it was the same car, records state.