Man fired gun at driver on Ridge Road after gas station confrontation, police say
Man fired gun at driver on Ridge Road after gas station confrontation, police say

STOCK - Police (Ford Interceptor)
John J. Watkins, The Times

GRIFFITH — A Griffith man was wanted Monday on charges alleging he fired a handgun at a driver of a silver Mazda last week on East Ridge Road, police said.

Khalil Wallace, 21, of Griffith, was identified as a suspect after detectives tracked down the owner of the red Chevrolet Cruze that Wallace was in and obtained surveillance video of Wallace at a gas station, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

"It appeared that (Wallace) and the driver of the Mazda exchanged words before the two left westbound to Griffith in their respective cars," Martin said.

Police responded to a shots fired call involving a red car and a gray car about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16 near East Ridge Road and North Arbogast Street, Martin said.

Officers found spent shell casings at the scene, but did not immediately see vehicles matching the descriptions provided.

Police later found the gray Mazda parked in a nearby lot at Park West Apartments, Martin said. The Mazda had bullet holes in its body and a shattered rear windshield.

The driver, a Griffith man in his 30s, was standing next to the car. He told police someone in a red car shot at him, but that he had no idea why, Martin said.

Detectives reviewed footage from cameras, which showed the passenger of a red Chevrolet Cruze, later identified as Wallace, firing a handgun at the Mazda.

The Cruze's license plate led them to the home of the registered owner, a 21-year-old Gary man, Martin said.

The man told police he agreed to drive Wallace, a former co-worker, to Park West Apartments.

The pair stopped at the Save gas station on Ridge Road in Gary, where Wallace briefly went in the store before the two headed to the apartment complex, police said.

Shortly afterward, the Mazda driver passed them and came to an abrupt stop in front of them. Wallace then fired at the driver, police said.

After Wallace fired the gun, the Cruze's owner pulled into a nearby Auto Zone parking lot and ordered Wallace out of the car, then drove away, police said.

The Cruze's owner told police he did not know why Wallace had a gun or why he shot it, Martin said.

Wallace has been charged with felony counts of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness, court records show.

