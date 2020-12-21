Man fired gun at driver on Ridge Road after gas station confrontation, police say

GRIFFITH — A Griffith man was wanted Monday on charges alleging he fired a handgun at a driver of a silver Mazda last week on East Ridge Road, police said.

Khalil Wallace, 21, of Griffith, was identified as a suspect after detectives tracked down the owner of the red Chevrolet Cruze that Wallace was in and obtained surveillance video of Wallace at a gas station, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

"It appeared that (Wallace) and the driver of the Mazda exchanged words before the two left westbound to Griffith in their respective cars," Martin said.

Police responded to a shots fired call involving a red car and a gray car about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16 near East Ridge Road and North Arbogast Street, Martin said.

Officers found spent shell casings at the scene, but did not immediately see vehicles matching the descriptions provided.

Police later found the gray Mazda parked in a nearby lot at Park West Apartments, Martin said. The Mazda had bullet holes in its body and a shattered rear windshield.

The driver, a Griffith man in his 30s, was standing next to the car. He told police someone in a red car shot at him, but that he had no idea why, Martin said.