Man fired gun at Wicker Park while golfing, police say
Man fired gun at Wicker Park while golfing, police say

Wicker Memorial ParkFILE

The golf course at Wicker Park in Highland is shown.

 File Photo

HIGHLAND — Police are seeking charges against a man who allegedly shot his firearm while golfing at Wicker Memorial Park.

At 5:10 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a call of shots fired in Wicker Memorial Park at 8554 U.S. 41 in Highland, said Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak.

When police arrived they discovered that a man had fired a gun near the southwest section of the golf course, Banasiak said.

The man, described as a 64-year-old Munster resident, allegedly admitted to firing a weapon, stating he was golfing with a group of people when he decided to test out a new firearm to see if it works.

He said he was in the southwest part of the golf course when he went toward a wooded area and fired shots off into the woods, police reported. No one was injured, however the action caused authorities to seek charges against him for firing his weapon in the park.

Banasiak said Highland police will present a charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm to the Lake County prosecutor’s office against the man. The charges are pending as of Thursday afternoon.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

