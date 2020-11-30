Man fired on driver who stopped to flirt with woman, police say

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Friday allege a man shot at a driver as the driver flirted with a woman walking in Gary.
Albert Braxton, 24, was arrested Wednesday after the victim led Gary police to Braxton's home in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The man told police he was driving on Connecticut Street when he saw the woman and began to flirt with her as she walked toward Braxton's home.
Braxton exited his home with what appeared to be a gun at his side, began yelling at the driver, asked if the driver was police and began shooting, court records allege.
The woman took cover in the man's vehicle, but left on foot after the shooting stopped, documents state.
The man drove to another location, where he encountered a police officer who was searching the area after hearing the gunshots. He told the officer he had never met Braxton before.
The man's vehicle was struck about six times by the gunfire, records state.
Support Local Journalism
Police found 10 spent shell casings from a .40-caliber gun outside Braxton's residence, documents allege.
They found a .40-caliber handgun in a safe while executing a search warrant at Braxton's home, records state.
Braxton was charged with five felony counts, including attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He has a previous conviction in Lake County for felony dealing in cocaine.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during an initial hearing Monday, online records showed.
Braxton was to be held without bond until Dec. 15, at which time his bond will be $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash.
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Alan Pippins
Alejandro Garcia
Alfred Spikes
Angela Anne Bronzell
Anthony Romero
Anthony San Giovanni Bronzell
Anthony Sanchez
Antoine Brame
Antoine King
Ariel Bryson
Azairian Cartman
Butch Jay Ferry
Dakota Kotlowski
Daniel Schaefer
Darin M. McClure
Darla Andrea Stiles
Dennis Deandre Byrd
Deonta Allen
Deonte Booker
Diamond Reese
Dillon Louis Cope
Duzacea Nesbitt
Dylan Bates
Elizabeth Hasse
Frank Quintero
Garrett Gardner
Heather Lynn Beecher
Helen Gagliano
Isiah Barboza
Jack Dugan
Jack Howard
Jacob Fitzpatrick Bronzell
Jacob Wechet Wojcicki
Jason Raymond Noll
Jeffrey Slaven
Jesus Galarza Ruiz
John Boryla
Jordan Wilson
Joshua Morales
Justin Trevino
Kenneth Marshall
Kenneth Moore
Kevin Sadler
Khalif Muhammed
Kiera Williams
Lakesha Mosley
Lamont Kevin Scrutchins
Lanafer Starnes
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Lawrence Williams
Lonnie McCullor
Mark Anthony Anderson
Monica Catarina Gonzalez
Norman Stovall
Oscar Hernandez
Phillip Lundy
Phillip Meece
Rickey Bailey
Robert Franklin
Simone Janee Clark
Stephanie Hightower
Stephen Epling
Talainia Williams
Taylor Ruiz
Teneshia Eshjamal Upshaw
Terance Alexander Edwards
Victor Garcia-Martinez
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.