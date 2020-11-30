Man fired on driver who stopped to flirt with woman, police say

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Friday allege a man shot at a driver as the driver flirted with a woman walking in Gary.

Albert Braxton, 24, was arrested Wednesday after the victim led Gary police to Braxton's home in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The man told police he was driving on Connecticut Street when he saw the woman and began to flirt with her as she walked toward Braxton's home.

Braxton exited his home with what appeared to be a gun at his side, began yelling at the driver, asked if the driver was police and began shooting, court records allege.

The woman took cover in the man's vehicle, but left on foot after the shooting stopped, documents state.

The man drove to another location, where he encountered a police officer who was searching the area after hearing the gunshots. He told the officer he had never met Braxton before.

The man's vehicle was struck about six times by the gunfire, records state.

Police found 10 spent shell casings from a .40-caliber gun outside Braxton's residence, documents allege.