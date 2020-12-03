Man fires gun several times at pregnant woman in Munster neighborhood, faces attempted murder charge, records say

The other woman then arrived to her Munster home and an argument ensued between the couple, in which Edwards' ex-fiancee decided to leave the property. While she drove through the neighborhood, the woman saw Edwards pulling up next to her car at the intersection of Fairway Avenue and Northcote Avenue.

Edwards then parked his car and got out, and the woman also got out of her car believing he wanted to talk. She also pulled her phone out to record the exchange.

Edwards, appearing to be intoxicated, then reached into his car and pulled out a handgun, firing it multiple times at her, court reports said. The woman quickly got back into her car and as she drove away, she heard several more gunshots hitting her car, police said. Once she couldn’t see Edwards' car anymore, she called 911.

She also informed police that at this time, she was five months pregnant with Edwards' child.