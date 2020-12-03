 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fires gun several times at pregnant woman in Munster neighborhood, faces attempted murder charge, records say
urgent

Man fires gun several times at pregnant woman in Munster neighborhood, faces attempted murder charge, records say

{{featured_button_text}}
Munster shots fired

On Nov. 24, Munster police responded to a shots fired call in the 8200 block of Northcote Avenue. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MUNSTER — A man faces an attempted murder charge after he fired a gun multiple times at a woman in a densely-populated Munster neighborhood, court reports allege.

Samuel Edwards, 36, of Hammond, was charged with attempted murder, attempted domestic battery with means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

At 11:20 p.m. Nov. 24 officers were called to the 8200 block of Northcote Avenue in Munster to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived in a densely-populated neighborhood and spoke with a woman who was in a parked car a couple blocks away. She told police that her ex-fiance, Edwards, had allegedly fired a gun at her multiple times.

The woman’s car reportedly had five bullet holes in the rear and one in the passenger side. Police also found 13 spent shell casings and multiple bullet fragments where the gun was fired, court reports said.

The woman said earlier that day she had discovered that Edwards, who had been in a relationship with her for three years, had been cheating on her. The two argued at their Hammond home and police were called to the disturbance.

After the dispute, the woman claimed that Edward’s girlfriend had called her multiple times wanting to physically fight, so she looked up her address, court reports said. She then drove to the woman’s Munster home to confront her to leave her alone. When she arrived, she spoke with the woman’s fiance, who was home alone, and told him about the situation.

The other woman then arrived to her Munster home and an argument ensued between the couple, in which Edwards' ex-fiancee decided to leave the property. While she drove through the neighborhood, the woman saw Edwards pulling up next to her car at the intersection of Fairway Avenue and Northcote Avenue.

Edwards then parked his car and got out, and the woman also got out of her car believing he wanted to talk. She also pulled her phone out to record the exchange.

Edwards, appearing to be intoxicated, then reached into his car and pulled out a handgun, firing it multiple times at her, court reports said. The woman quickly got back into her car and as she drove away, she heard several more gunshots hitting her car, police said. Once she couldn’t see Edwards' car anymore, she called 911.

She also informed police that at this time, she was five months pregnant with Edwards' child.

Investigators saw the video the woman recorded, which showed Edwards reaching into his car and grab something, and then pointing it at the woman as he moved toward her. Several loud bangs were heard as the woman screamed and got back into her car, police said of the footage. Several more bangs were heard in rapid succession as she drove away.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts