Man fires several shots at police in chase from Hobart to Illinois, courts say

HOBART — A man fired a gun several times at police, striking a squad car, as a chase continued into Illinois from Hobart, court records allege.

Nicholas Willoughby, 38, of Portage, faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and reckless driving, according to Superior Court of Lake County Criminal Division records. Hobart police said Willoughby will face additional charges in Cook County.

A Hobart officer was patrolling at 12:38 a.m. Saturday in the area of Speedway in the 4700 block of 61st Avenue when he noticed an unoccupied black Dodge Journey parked on the east side of the gas station. The officer later saw the vehicle again, parked at a gas pump.

He then saw a man exit the gas station and throw garbage from the vehicle into a trash bin. After the man sat inside his vehicle for 10 to 15 minutes, he drove away heading west on 61st Avenue, the officer reported.

Police said that the vehicle was seen speeding 81 mph in a 70 mph zone as it entered the ramp to Interstate 65, and was traveling in and out of traffic lanes while not using turn signals.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, court records said.

The chase continued north on I-65 until it merged west onto Interstate 80/94. Police said the driver was traveling at high speed and weaving from lane to lane. Police from Gary Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Department and Hammond Police Department were called to assist.

As the pursuit crossed into Illinois, Chicago police and a helicopter were also called to assist.

Between the state line and Torrence Avenue, the driver was seen opening the driver's side door. An officer reported he heard the sound of gunfire and saw muzzle flashes discharge from the driver's side door in the direction of the officer, court records said.

The chase continued west and the driver fired several more shots at pursing officers, according to the report. A Lake County Sheriff's Department squad car driver's side windshield was struck by suspected gunfire.

"(The officer) states in between the volley of rounds fired at officers, the driver opened his door approximately six to eight more times discharging one to seven rounds each time in officers' direction," court documents said.

The vehicle then took a northbound turn onto Interstate 355, where Hobart police stopped chasing the suspect. Lake County Sheriff's police, Illinois State Police and local agencies continued to pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle crashed in the area of 143rd Street and Kedzie Avenue in Bremen Township, Illinois.

Willoughby was taken to an Illinois hospital for injuries in the crash. Police found a pistol-caliber rifle in the front seat and an open beer in the cup holder. Several gun magazines, spent ammunition and live ammunition was found throughout the interior of the vehicle, court records said.

Police said Willoughby was found to have been convicted of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old in Lake County courts.

Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales said that Illinois State Police are handling the investigation and resulting charges concerning the shots he had fired at officers because it had happened in Cook County. Those charges are pending.

