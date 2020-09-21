Man fled after crash on I-80/94, drove over 110 mph while weaving between traffic, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTER COUNTY — A 30-year-old Illinois man faces several charges after driving into the side of another car on the Borman Expressway and failing to stop, police say.

Jay N. Moore-McGee, of Channahon, Illinois, is also accused of refusing to identify himself when questioned by police, which could result in additional charges against him.

Indiana State Police received a call about 7:30 a.m. Sunday for a report that a white Mitsubishi, driven by Moore-McGee, had side-swiped a Kia east of the Interstate 90 interchange and failed to stop.

A responding trooper later spotted a car matching the Mitsubishi's description traveling at 116 mph and weaving in and out of traffic, nearly crashing into a semitrailer, police said.

Police stopped the Mitsubishi near the Burns Harbor exit. As it pulled over, Moore-McGee and a passenger switched seating positions inside.

Moore-McGee, who had moved to the back passenger seat, repeatedly refused to identify himself or exit the car, police said.

He was arrested and continued to refuse to identify himself after being transported to the Porter County Jail, police said.