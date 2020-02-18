Man fled to Colorado after Munster girl claimed he molested her, records show

MUNSTER — An Illinois man is facing sexual felony misconduct charges after allegedly admitting to several people he inappropriately touched a 15-year-old relative on a weekly basis.
Kevin J. Clark, of Bolingbrook, also allegedly told his sister late last year that he touched another family member but that he believed it was OK because the girl was over 18 years of age, records state.
Clark has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 5 felony, and child seduction of a relative, a level 6 felony, records show.
Munster police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Washington Circle to speak with a Department of Child Services worker, records show.
The victim told police Clark would sit on the couch with her and inappropriately touch her through her clothes and make sexual comments toward her, records state.
When the victim pushed Clark's hands away, he continued despite how uncomfortable she was, records state.
Text messages confirmed Clark allegedly admitted to the misconduct, records state.
Police learned Clark left Indiana, after police opened an investigation, to live with his sister Nov. 21 in Parker, Colorado, where he allegedly admitted to molesting the girl, records state.
He told his sister he needed a place to stay because he "touched the girls inappropriately." When the sister expressed shock and asked him what he meant, he said he allegedly believed it was OK that he touched one of the two girls because she was 18.
While Clark stayed with his sister, his sister noted he "never appeared sorry for what he did and acted if nothing bad happened," records state. "She felt that Kevin only said he f----- up because he got caught."
"(His sister) informed her family members with teenagers not to come for Thanksgiving because she did not feel that they were safe around Kevin. Kevin became angry about this and contacted the family members to try and change their minds about this," police stated in court records.
He left the Colorado residence at his sister's request on Dec. 6 and began living with his brother in Illinois, police said.
The sister said Clark allegedly discussed attempting suicide often to avoid going to prison, records state. He has attempted to take his own life on more than one occasion since leaving the Colorado residence, family members told police.
He was picked up by police and bonded out Feb. 7 on a $3,000 cash bond.
His next court appearance is 8:30 a.m. Feb. 28 before Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan.