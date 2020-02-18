Man fled to Colorado after Munster girl claimed he molested her, records show

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He told his sister he needed a place to stay because he "touched the girls inappropriately." When the sister expressed shock and asked him what he meant, he said he allegedly believed it was OK that he touched one of the two girls because she was 18.

While Clark stayed with his sister, his sister noted he "never appeared sorry for what he did and acted if nothing bad happened," records state. "She felt that Kevin only said he f----- up because he got caught."

"(His sister) informed her family members with teenagers not to come for Thanksgiving because she did not feel that they were safe around Kevin. Kevin became angry about this and contacted the family members to try and change their minds about this," police stated in court records.

He left the Colorado residence at his sister's request on Dec. 6 and began living with his brother in Illinois, police said.

The sister said Clark allegedly discussed attempting suicide often to avoid going to prison, records state. He has attempted to take his own life on more than one occasion since leaving the Colorado residence, family members told police.

He was picked up by police and bonded out Feb. 7 on a $3,000 cash bond.