Man fled troopers at nearly 100 mph, kept going with burst tires, police say

LAKE COUNTY — A 26-year-old Chicago man faces several charges stemming from a high-speed car chase on Interstate 65 that ended with his tires bursting and him crashing into a guardrail, police say.

Anthony S. Southern was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of having false registration, fleeing law enforcement, driving under the influence and additional related violations, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

At about midnight Thursday, a state trooper stopped to check on what appeared to be a disabled Ford Mustang on I-65 at the 216 mile marker.

The car's license plates were determined to be fake, which prompted the trooper to question the driver, later identified as Southern.

The trooper asked Southern to identify himself, but he failed to do so, police said. As the two were talking, a female passenger exited the car, and Southern sped off.

The trooper stayed behind with the passenger and did not initiate a pursuit, police say.

Additional troopers later saw Southern driving north on I-65 at 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, prompting them to attempt a traffic stop. Southern failed to stop, which led troopers to pursue him.