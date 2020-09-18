 Skip to main content
Man fled troopers at nearly 100 mph, kept going with burst tires, police say
LAKE COUNTY — A 26-year-old Chicago man faces several charges stemming from a high-speed car chase on Interstate 65 that ended with his tires bursting and him crashing into a guardrail, police say.

Anthony S. Southern was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of having false registration, fleeing law enforcement, driving under the influence and additional related violations, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

At about midnight Thursday, a state trooper stopped to check on what appeared to be a disabled Ford Mustang on I-65 at the 216 mile marker.

The car's license plates were determined to be fake, which prompted the trooper to question the driver, later identified as Southern.

The trooper asked Southern to identify himself, but he failed to do so, police said. As the two were talking, a female passenger exited the car, and Southern sped off.

The trooper stayed behind with the passenger and did not initiate a pursuit, police say.

Additional troopers later saw Southern driving north on I-65 at 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, prompting them to attempt a traffic stop. Southern failed to stop, which led troopers to pursue him.

Meanwhile, police set up stop sticks, which Southern drove over twice. He continued fleeing even after the car's tires burst and it was driving on its rims, police said.

Southern finally stopped after crashing into a guardrail north of U.S. 30, but fled on foot and hid in a nearby field. Troopers and K9 units located and subsequently arrested him.

Southern faces one felony count of resisting law enforcement; one count each of reckless driving and possession of marijuana, as class B misdemeanors; and three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, at a level 6 felony, and as class A and class C misdemeanors.

Formal charges had yet to be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor's Office as of early Friday.

