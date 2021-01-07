 Skip to main content
Man fled with infant in car; stopped with stun gun, Portage police say
Man fled with infant in car; stopped with stun gun, Portage police say

Christopher Gibson

Christopher Gibson

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 33-year-old Illinois man faces a felony count of child neglect and other charges after allegedly leading police on a chase with an infant in his vehicle.

Christopher Gibson, of Harvey, Illinois, was arrested on felony counts of neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, according to Portage police.

A police officer said he was patrolling along U.S. 20 when he saw a vehicle, later determined to be driven by Gibson, pull out from Days Inn and drive over a raised median to head west on the highway.

The officer said he started to follow with his emergency lights and siren on, but the vehicle did not initially stop and fled at speeds up to 55 mph. When the vehicle did stop, the officer pulled his weapon and ordered Gibson out of the vehicle.

While Gibson complied at first, he began walking back towards his running vehicle, at which time a stun gun was used to stop him, police said.

The infant was discovered in a car seat in the rear of the vehicle. Gibson said the child's mother worked nearby and could retrieve the boy, according to police.

Gibson reportedly refused to talk to police about the events of the evening.

