Man flees after attempting to rob Region bank Monday morning, police say

GARY — A man fled on foot late Monday morning after attempting to rob the Centier Bank at 650 S. Lake St. in the city's Miller neighborhood, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The attempted robbery occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and the man left the bank without any money, Hamady said.

A white male wearing dark jeans and Carhartt jacket entered the bank and pointed his finger during the robbery attempt, police said. He did not display a gun.

The man fled to the west after leaving the bank.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.