Man flees after forcibly removing woman’s shoe in Munster Target to film her feet, police say

MUNSTER — Authorities were contacted after a woman reported a stranger forcibly removed her shoe to film her bare feet in Target late last month.

At 7:03 p.m. Jan. 25, police were alerted of a situation involving a mother, child and unknown male suspect in Target at 8005 Calumet Ave., confirmed Munster police Lt. John Peirick.

A man had reportedly approached a woman shopping with her child in the store, asking to see her shoes. The woman refused the man's request, but he asked again to see her feet, police said.

He then knelt down, pulled off her shoe and sock, and filmed her bare foot, police reported.

The man also allegedly began to film the woman's child before he ran out of the store. The suspect was described as a black man wearing a black jacket and purple pants.

Peirick said it is not known if the man walked or drove away from Target that day. The incident was not caught on camera and the suspect remains unidentified.