Man flees after hitting pole in Crown Point causing outages, hits second pole in Cedar Lake, police say

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake man was arrested after he struck two utility poles in two towns and fled the scene, police said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday police responded to a hit-and-run single-vehicle crash into a utility pole across from Strack & Van Til in the 200 block of West Franciscan Drive, Crown Point Assistant Chief Jim Janda confirmed.

The driver had left the scene before police arrived. Janda said the crash did cause temporary outages for nearby facilities.

Shortly after, the driver allegedly struck a second pole near Lemon Lake Park on 133rd Avenue in Cedar Lake, Janda confirmed.

Following information from witnesses, police found the 49-year-old man in his home in Robin's Nest Subdivision in Cedar Lake, Janda said.

The man was arrested and taken to Lake County Jail, where he awaits pending charges, including failure of duty. Cedar Lake police will also file additional charges, Janda said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.