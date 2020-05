Man flees into woods following shooting near gas station, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — A man fled into woods after two people pulled up in a vehicle and began shooting at him, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to reports of shots fired near D-Mart Gas Station, in the 4300 block of Cleveland Street, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

Two people reportedly pulled up in a vehicle and began shooting at a man near the gas station, Martinez said. The man who was fired upon ran away, fleeing east through the woods on Cleveland Street. The suspects in the vehicle drove away going south on Cleveland Street.

Police and search dogs tried to track the man in the woods but could not locate anyone, Martinez said. Crime scene investigators were also called on the scene to locate evidence, such as bullet casings.

It is unknown if the man was injured in the gunfire.

