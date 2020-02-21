Man flees officer in 100 mph chase, crashes into field but keeps running, police say

HAMMOND — A 100 mph pursuit ended with a fleeing vehicle crashing into a field and the driver continuing to lead chase on foot through Hammond, police said.
At 9:19 p.m. Thursday an off-duty Lake County Sheriff’s officer was driving in a fully marked squad car eastbound on Interstate 90 from the state line when a gray Dodge Durango with Illinois plates drove by at a high speed cutting across all lanes, cutting the officer off, a Lake County Sheriff's police report said.
The vehicle then sped on the left shoulder to pass three cars, causing the officer to activate his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to pull over the Durango. The Durango refused to stop and led chase, allegedly going in excess of 100 mph.
The Durango continued speeding and cutting across all lanes of traffic as the officer kept it in sight, police said.
The Durango then made a sudden maneuver from the left shoulder to the far right to try exiting onto Calumet Avenue. However, the vehicle was going too fast and ended up speeding off the roadway and into a field.
After the Durango came to a stop, the driver jumped out and ran into the field, heading south, according to police reports. The officer commanded the man, who was wearing a neon green hoodie, to stop running but he continued to flee.
The officer then deployed his police dog partner, Taz, who made sure no one else was hiding in the vehicle before tracking the suspect.
While Taz and the officer searched through the field and high brush for the man, Hammond police reported seeing a man wearing a bright, neon hoodie running south in the 4400 block of Ash Avenue in Hammond. Lake County Sheriff’s police responded to the area and found the man in the 4400 block of Hickory Avenue.
A Hammond officer called out for the suspect to stop running but the chase continued on foot on Hickory Avenue, with police apprehending the man soon after.
The man was identified and transported to the Lake County Jail after being medically cleared. Police also found a small bag of marijuana in the man’s crashed vehicle, according to police reports.
Police said the man will be charged with reckless driving, resisting law enforcement with use of a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.
He will also face additional citations for unsafe lane changes, speeding, failure to signal, passing improperly on the left, passing improperly on the right, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle, reckless driving, speeds too fast to avoid collision, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and leaving the scene of an accident.
The man's identity is being withheld pending formal charges being filed.