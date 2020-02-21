Man flees officer in 100 mph chase, crashes into field but keeps running, police say

HAMMOND — A 100 mph pursuit ended with a fleeing vehicle crashing into a field and the driver continuing to lead chase on foot through Hammond, police said.

At 9:19 p.m. Thursday an off-duty Lake County Sheriff’s officer was driving in a fully marked squad car eastbound on Interstate 90 from the state line when a gray Dodge Durango with Illinois plates drove by at a high speed cutting across all lanes, cutting the officer off, a Lake County Sheriff's police report said.

The vehicle then sped on the left shoulder to pass three cars, causing the officer to activate his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to pull over the Durango. The Durango refused to stop and led chase, allegedly going in excess of 100 mph.

The Durango continued speeding and cutting across all lanes of traffic as the officer kept it in sight, police said.

The Durango then made a sudden maneuver from the left shoulder to the far right to try exiting onto Calumet Avenue. However, the vehicle was going too fast and ended up speeding off the roadway and into a field.