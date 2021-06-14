Man flees police in Valpo, ditches gun in Walmart bathroom, report says

VALPARAISO — A 22-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase and then fleeing into the local Walmart store where he attempted to ditch a handgun in the bathroom, according to the incident report.

Porter County police said they first encountered Kolin Burgess, of Kouts, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after finding him passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle on northbound Sturdy Road at U.S. 30.

After being awoke by an officer and instructed to pull over, Burgess fled eastbound on U.S. 30, south on Strongbow Centre Drive and east on Penna Hill Drive at such a high speed that police were barely able to keep sight of his vehicle.

Burgess was then seen fleeing on foot into Walmart and an officer took him into custody as he left the store bathroom, police said.

Burgess said he fled because he knew he had warrants out for his arrest, police said. A warrant was discovered from Porter County on allegations of driving while suspended and leaving the scene of an accident and he has a warrant from LaPorte County for an alleged probation violation on a charge of dealing methamphetamine, police said.