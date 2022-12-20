Man flees Portage robbery scene only to be recognized by cop from another department, report says

VALPARAISO — A tip from a Winfield police officer led to the arrest of a 39-year-old Lake Station man accused of robbing a Portage gas station last week while insinuating he had a gun, Portage police say.

Police say the accused, Miles M. Samplawski, was able to flee the scene with money, but was later identified by surveillance images shared by Portage police with other area departments.

Samplawski is being held without bond at the Porter County jail and has been charged with felony counts of robbery and intimidation, and misdemeanor theft, records show.

Portage police said they were called out at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 12 for a robbery that had just occurred at the Speedway gas station at 5011 Central Ave.

Officers learned a suspect entered the business, placed a bandanna over his face and demanded money from the clerk.

"Although no weapon was openly displayed, the suspect was holding his hand, or something in his hand, inside his hoodie pocket that appeared to be a firearm," Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

"The clerk complied with the robber’s demands and he left the business with an amount of currency," Maynard said. "Although emotionally distraught, the clerk and witnesses were physically unharmed during this incident."

Witnesses provided a vehicle description and license plate to the officers, Maynard said. Surveillance images were also obtained and shared with area police departments. A Winfield officer recognized Samplawski and notified Portage police a short time later.

A photographic lineup was conducted and a witness was able to identify Samplawski as the suspect, Maynard said.

Portage police, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrived at Samplawski's Lake Station home Wednesday with a search warrant and took him into custody.

"Possible evidence linking Mr. Samplawski to the robbery was also recovered," Maynard said.

"This investigation is a fantastic example of inter-agency communication and cooperation resulting in the arrest of a serious felony offender," Maynard said. "We would like to thank the Winfield Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force for their assistance during this investigation."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail James Nemecek John Mitchell Christina Nystrom David Diaz Michael Martin Agustin Rios Guzman Andrew Williams Zakkary Cottrell Dale Reptik Thomas Parker Latrice Carter Thomas Cox Nathaniel Phebus Lester Kujawski, Jr. Preston Clay Sukhdeep Singh Anthony Campero Aaron Broviak Kendrick Ditmire Daevon Davis Miles Samplawski Nathaniel Arceo Lily Stratton Sara Landry Nathan Christner Marlin Junigan Frank Fenstermaker Patrick Ebsch Justin Downs William Drzewiecki Anthony Garcia David Scheibelhut Jeremiah Parker Daniel Ivanoski Elezabeth Talley Mandy Gunter Robert Losey Kevin Jenkins Jennifer Samm Molly McIntosh Jillian Wiley