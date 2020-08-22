 Skip to main content
Man flees traffic stop after biting officer, police say
HAMMOND — An Indiana State Police trooper's arm was bitten as he tried to subdue a fleeing suspect during a traffic stop early Saturday on the Indiana Toll Road.

ISP Trooper Beers initiated a traffic stop for a silver Mitsubishi about 4:50 a.m. near the 1.3 mile marker on westbound Interstate 90 for an equipment violation, ISP said in a news release.

The motorist, who had a 6-year-old boy in a passenger seat, refused to identify himself to Beers. The man became combative as Beers attempted to take him into custody.

The man bit Beers' arm during the struggle. Beers used his Taser, but it didn't affect the man, police said.

Beers then gave chase to the man, who ran across the highway and into thick brush. A K-9 was requested to the scene, but the suspect wasn't located, police said.

The 6-year-old was later released into his mother's custody at the scene, police said.

Beers was treated and released for his injuries sustained during the incident.

An investigation is ongoing as ISP attempts to locate the suspect.

The Mitsubishi was impounded by Herrera's Towing.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department and Hammond Police also assisted at the scene.

