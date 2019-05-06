PORTAGE — A 35-year-old Portage man rolled his car three times along a local stretch of U.S. 20 Friday night and then got out and attempted to hide a bag of marijuana by burying it in a nearby drainage ditch, police said.
Daniel Harman was foiled in his efforts by a witness, who told police about the marijuana, according to a police incident report.
Harman was taken into custody on a preliminary misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana, police said.
The suspect told police he was driving eastbound in the area of the Days Inn, 6161 U.S. 20, at 45-50 mph when he struck a curb and and then attempted to correct his course, which sent his car airborne, police said.
Harman passed sobriety tests at the scene and yielded a low blood-alcohol level, police said.
But one witness reportedly told police Harman was driving 60-70 mph when he hit the curb and flipped his Chevrolet Cavalier three times.
A second witness said he saw Harman exit the flipped vehicle and walk to a nearby drainage ditch where he attempted to bury an item from his pocket, police said. Police later found a bag of marijuana in the ditch, and police said Harman admitted it was his.
Harman was taken to the hospital, where he was cleared, and then incarcerated in the Porter County Jail, police said.
A passenger in the vehicle Harman was driving also was taken to the hospital for a cut to her hand, police said.
