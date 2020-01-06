LAPORTE — Police are calling Friday's discovery of a body in a roadside pond a homicide and have identified the victim as a 47-year-old Chicago man reported missing on Dec. 19.
The deceased is Joseph Clopton, according to LaPorte County police.
An autopsy was performed Monday morning at Franciscan St. Anthony Health in Michigan City, police said.
Local detectives met over the weekend with Chicago police, and the investigation continues.
The deceased man was found about 10 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of County Road 800 East in rural Lincoln Township, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ronald Heeg said at the time.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Gabe Struss at 219-326-7700, ext. 2443, or 219-809-7677.
Shawn Walker
Age: 30
Residence: Portage
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Willie Patrick
Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear, habitual traffic offender, leaving the scene of a property damage accident,
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Sheriff's Office
Malcolm Smith
Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear, battery against a public safety officer
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
David Owsley
Age: 42
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Toro Franklin
Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 23 2019
Offense Description: Invasion of privacy
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Phillip Sinclair
Age: 30
Residence: South Bend
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Residential entry, intimidation
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
John Warren
Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery, Strangulation
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Damon Slack
Age: 22
Residence: Westville
Arrest Date: Dec. 25, 2019
Offense Description: Theft, possession of syringe, burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Terrance Wright
Age: 35
Residence: Benton Harbor
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Battery resulting bodily injury, battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Police Department
Danielle Phillips
Age: 44
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jessica Hall
Age: 31
Residence: Westville
Arrest Date: Dec. 26, 2019
Offense Description: auto theft, domestic battery
Class: Felony, Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Sheriff's Office
Ashley Arndt
Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2019
Offense Description: Auto theft, theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jonathan Griffin
Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019
Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Amy Shaffer
Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 28, 2019
Offense Description: Fraud
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Andrew Mullins
Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Geraldine Thomas
Age: 58
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2019
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Steven Dabney
Age: 28
Residence: South Bend
Arrest Date: Dec. 28, 2019
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Kiana Ward
Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Isiah Conner
Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 28, 2019
Offense Description: theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Katelyn Hoffman
Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of syringe, unlawful use of a legend drug
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Christopher Powell
Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2019
Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe, neglect of a dependent
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Nicholas Stone
Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 27, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful use of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Curtis Wilson
Age: 36
Residence: South Padre Island, TX
Arrest Date: Dec. 28, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to register as sex or violent offender
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
