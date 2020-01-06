{{featured_button_text}}
Lauren Cross, The Times

LAPORTE — Police are calling Friday's discovery of a body in a roadside pond a homicide and have identified the victim as a 47-year-old Chicago man reported missing on Dec. 19.

The deceased is Joseph Clopton, according to LaPorte County police.

An autopsy was performed Monday morning at Franciscan St. Anthony Health in Michigan City, police said.

Local detectives met over the weekend with Chicago police, and the investigation continues.

The deceased man was found about 10 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of County Road 800 East in rural Lincoln Township, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ronald Heeg said at the time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Gabe Struss at 219-326-7700, ext. 2443, or 219-809-7677.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.