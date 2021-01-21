Man flown to hospital after being stabbed in neck and leg, police say

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Wednesday allege a man repeatedly stabbed a man in the neck and leg for attempting to stop an argument between the defendant and the defendant's girlfriend Tuesday at a Hammond home.
Robert A. Szewczyk Jr., 36, his girlfriend and the girlfriend's male roommate were out drinking at a bar in the hours before the stabbing, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The woman told police Szewczyk became upset that she took too long while they were visiting a friend's house after the bar and they began arguing.
As the argument continued in the woman's bedroom in the 2300 block of White Oak Avenue in Hammond's Robertsdale section, the woman's roommate came in and told Szewczyk he could not talk to the woman like that, court records state.
Szewczyk pulled a black-colored knife and stabbed the man several times as the woman was between them, documents allege.
The woman told police she remained between the men as her male roommate called 911.
When a police arrived, he found Szewczyk screaming at the woman in a bedroom. Szewczyk was removed from the house, and the woman went to her roommate's aid, records state.
Medics found the woman holding her roommate's neck as he stood in a kitchen in a pool of blood, records state. The man was taken by helicopter to a Chicago hospital for treatment.
The woman told police Szewczyk is ex-military and always carries a knife. She said the man didn't threaten Szewczyk with a weapon but may have threatened to "kick his (expletive)" during the argument, records state.
Police recovered a knife from Szewczyk's belt and determined the blood on his face was spatter from the other man, not Szewczyk's own blood, according to court records.
Szewczyk was charged with one count of attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
He was being held on a $10,000 cash bond. He had not yet appeared for an initial hearing.