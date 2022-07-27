Man flown to hospital after shooting, crash into porch, police say

GARY — A Portage man was flown to a Chicago hospital Tuesday night after he was shot while driving in the city's Glen Park section and crashed into a home's front porch, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 8:15 p.m. for a report of a crash in the 1100 block of E. 45th Ave., Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man outside a red 2014 Honda that had hit a porch, he said. The man had a gunshot wound to his back.

While nonfatal shootings remained down this year compared with last year, homicide numbers were up.

Tuesday's case marked the 75th nonfatal shooting so far this year in Gary, compared with 99 at the same time last year, Hamady said.

The city had logged 34 homicides as of Wednesday, up from 25 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.