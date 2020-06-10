Man forced woman's hand down his pants at car wash, records state

CROWN POINT — Charges allege a 53-year-old man approached a woman at a Griffith car wash last month, told her she's beautiful and forced her hand down his pants.
Jaime Garcia, of Griffith, was stopped by police May 25 after the woman called 911 while following him as he drove away from the Easy Clean car wash in the 1600 block of West Glen Park Avenue, records show.
The woman told police she was wiping her car down when Garcia approached her and said, "Excuse me, but you are very beautiful," documents state.
The woman told police she said, "Thanks," and Garcia grabbed her hand, put it down his pants and said, "Look what you did to me."
The woman was able to free her hand, get away from Garcia and call 911, records state.
She followed him as he drove out of the car wash in a white Toyota Rav4. Police stopped Garcia in the 200 block of West Ridge Road, according to court documents.
Garcia initially told an officer he wasn't sure why he was stopped and denied any knowledge of the woman, records state.
He later admitted he approached her at the car wash, but he claimed he had attempted to kiss her hand and she pulled away, records state.
Garcia posted a $950 cash bond and waived his initial hearing, records showed. His formal appearance is set for Aug. 4.
Charles Clyde Long
Dimitri Zhanovich Kondratenko
Kevin Richard Christian Jr.
Christopher Lawrence Rochefort
Matthew Michael Cartwright
Aaron William Echols
Chaunte N. McChristian
Jerrell Taquan Harris
Jessica Romero
Joshua Ptak
Shawntenie Renee McSwain
Quintin Joseph Dombrowski
Anthony Cornell Brown
Eric Ramon Douglas
Jonathan Phillip Lackey
Melondie Monique Brown
Ryan Micheal Caldwell-Frye
Sherman James Caldwell
Tyler Lee Smith
Elizabeth B Zelaya
Adam R. Tigue
Thomas Kevin Lawrence
Allen Wayne Funk
Charles James Neary
Carmelo Virjilio Morales
Abigail Jo Lutz
Brandon Alan Klopp
Darnell Lamar Jones
James Jubari Jennings
Regina Alice Jackson
Derrick Ivy
Arturo Chavez
Brian Alan Carlin
Nikolas Robert Beushausen
Dameon DePaul Bell Jr.
Wesley Allen Barnett
Eliazar Zapapa Chavarria
Eric Salvador Barcenas
Jason L Rhodes
Mohammad Najeb Arifee
Shakita Renee Cameron
Brian Michael Maddaleni
Jennette Hardesty
Jonathan James Jimenez
Juan Gutierrez
Marshaun McCree
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.