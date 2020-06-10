Man forced woman's hand down his pants at car wash, records state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Charges allege a 53-year-old man approached a woman at a Griffith car wash last month, told her she's beautiful and forced her hand down his pants.

Jaime Garcia, of Griffith, was stopped by police May 25 after the woman called 911 while following him as he drove away from the Easy Clean car wash in the 1600 block of West Glen Park Avenue, records show.

The woman told police she was wiping her car down when Garcia approached her and said, "Excuse me, but you are very beautiful," documents state.

The woman told police she said, "Thanks," and Garcia grabbed her hand, put it down his pants and said, "Look what you did to me."

The woman was able to free her hand, get away from Garcia and call 911, records state.

She followed him as he drove out of the car wash in a white Toyota Rav4. Police stopped Garcia in the 200 block of West Ridge Road, according to court documents.

Garcia initially told an officer he wasn't sure why he was stopped and denied any knowledge of the woman, records state.

He later admitted he approached her at the car wash, but he claimed he had attempted to kiss her hand and she pulled away, records state.