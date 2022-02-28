Man found barely alive after fleeing crash, leaving gun, drugs behind, police say

ROSELAWN — A 33-year-old man was found barely alive in a ditch seven miles from where police believe he walked away from his vehicle after it rear-ended a truck at a high rate of speed along I-65, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers found a handgun and illegal drugs in a silver Toyota that had struck and caused the truck to roll over about 10:45 p.m. Friday one mile south of the Roselawn/DeMotte exit, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The truck was found upside down in the median on the highway with the driver trapped inside, police said. The driver had to be removed and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Toyota, which was found in a nearby ditch with severe front-end damage, was empty, Fifield said.

About 45 minutes later, Newton County police found Tiara C. Lloyd, 32, of Chicago, walking along a county road covered in glass and with injuries consistent to the crash, Fifield said.

She was uncooperative and taken into custody on preliminary felony counts of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, dealing marijuana, false informing and leaving the scene of an accident involving a serious bodily injury, police said. She also faces misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a permit, police said.

Police continued tracking a second set of footprints for four hours and for over seven miles before finding Diamen D. Melton, 33, of Lafayette, lying face-down in a ditch, Fifield said.

Melton was barefoot, wearing wet clothes in the 20-degree temperatures and unresponsive with a faint pulse, Fifield said. First aid was started on the scene, and he was transferred to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries due to exposure to the cold.

Melton faces felony counts of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, felon in possession of a handgun, dealing marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, police said. He also faces misdemeanor possession of marijuana, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.