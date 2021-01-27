 Skip to main content
Man found competent to stand trial on charges alleging he ran over business owner
CROWN POINT — Two mental health professionals determined an Arizona man is competent to stand trial on charges alleging he intentionally ran over and severely injured a Hammond business owner and attempted to hit a state trooper with a stolen car, attorneys said.

Javonte J. Miles, 21, of Maricopa, Arizona, has been in custody since July 25, when he is accused of running over the 66-year-old businessman, attempting to carjack a driver on Interstate 80/94, ramming an Indiana State Police car and driving at a state trooper.

Doctors at the Lake County Jail petitioned Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell to involuntarily commit Miles in September. 

Jail officials were concerned, in part, because Miles was diagnosed with schizophrenia and appeared to not care about injuries he suffered when he jumped over an interstate wall July 25 and fell at least 20 feet.

Miles' attorney, Joshua Mahler, said he began negotiations with Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke last week.

Boswell scheduled Miles' next court date for March 22.

