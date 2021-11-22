 Skip to main content
Man found dead after police respond to report of assault
alert urgent

Man found dead after police respond to report of assault

Police tape stock
File

GARY — A 37-year-old man was found dead early Sunday after police were dispatched for a report of an assault with a weapon, records showed.

Anthony Lee, of Gary, was found about 4:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Massachusetts Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Gary police.

Lee's death was ruled a homicide. The cause of death was pending, a coroner's release said.

Lee's death marked the 46th homicide in Gary this year. In all of 2020, the city recorded 54 homicides, according to police and public records.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

