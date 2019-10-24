VALPARAISO — Police have identified the deceased man found Sunday morning along a local stretch of U.S. 30 as 63-year-old Ralph Estes of Valparaiso.
Estes' body was discovered at 8:42 a.m. on the north side of the highway near the area of Linwood Avenue, according to Porter County Coroner Cynthia Dykes.
Estes was found in a ditch and appeared to have lost control of his bicycle, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Police have said there did not appear to be signs of foul play and no other vehicles were involved.
The cause of death and results of toxicology tests are pending, Dykes said.
Valparaiso police and the coroner's office continue to investigate.