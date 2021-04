Man found dead during brush fire is identified

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — The deceased man discovered during a brush fire over the weekend has been identified as 82-year-old Joseph W. Magura, a nearby resident, according to Porter County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Benjamin McFalls.

Other than saying the man's family has been notified, police had no further comments on the case.

"We do not believe there is a threat to public safety at this time, (and) the incident is currently under investigation," McFalls has said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday afternoon after the body was found about 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lake County Line Road and County Road 600 North, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

The body was discovered by a Hobart firefighter after multiple departments responded to the area for a brush fire in an open field that spanned about 2 acres.

"Please keep the family and friends of this subject in your thoughts and prayers during this time," McFalls said.

