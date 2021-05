WATCH NOW: Man found dead from gunshot wound in Winfield Wiseway parking lot, police say

WINFIELD — Winfield and Lake County police convened at a Wiseway in Winfield for a report of shots fired Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:50 p.m. police were called to shots fired outside of the Wiseway at 10839 Randolph St. in Winfield, said Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball.

A deceased man was found in the parking lot of the grocery store next to a black car. The man had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. At this time, Ball said it is suspected to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said there is no indication of foul play. The Lake County coroner’s office responded to the scene around 5 p.m.

Lake County Crime Scene Investigators were called to assist Winfield police and the investigation is ongoing.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of family members by the coroner’s office.

Police said no further information was available.

