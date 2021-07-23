Man found dead in pond was involved in earlier hit-and-run crash, police say

GARY — A man found dead in a retention pond near Industrial and Cline avenues last month has been identified, officials said.

Therman Dockery Jr., 44, of Gary, died from asphyxia, drowning and cocaine intoxication, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The manner of death remained undetermined.

Dockery was found dead June 22 after a fisherman called 911 to report what he believed was a body in the water, Gary police said.

Dockery had been in the area after he was involved in an earlier hit-and-run crash, from which he fled on foot, said Alex Neel, a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Investigators have not yet determined how Dockery entered the water, but foul play is not suspected, he said.

