 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found dead in pond was involved in earlier hit-and-run crash, police say
alert urgent

Man found dead in pond was involved in earlier hit-and-run crash, police say

Police stock
Times file photo

GARY — A man found dead in a retention pond near Industrial and Cline avenues last month has been identified, officials said.

Therman Dockery Jr., 44, of Gary, died from asphyxia, drowning and cocaine intoxication, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The manner of death remained undetermined.

Dockery was found dead June 22 after a fisherman called 911 to report what he believed was a body in the water, Gary police said.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Dockery had been in the area after he was involved in an earlier hit-and-run crash, from which he fled on foot, said Alex Neel, a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Investigators have not yet determined how Dockery entered the water, but foul play is not suspected, he said. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts