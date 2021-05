Man found dead in submerged car at Wolf Lake ID'd, police say

HAMMOND — A man found dead in the driver's seat of a car pulled from Wolf Lake late Tuesday has been identified as a 29-year-old East Chicago man, police said.

The man's final cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.

He was the only occupant of the car, which was found completely submerged after Hammond police responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 2200 block of Calumet Avenue for a report of a vehicle in the water, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Investigators noticed tracks in the area that appeared to come from a nearby bicycle path, he said.

Hammond firefighters removed the car from the water, and the man's body was recovered.

The death investigation was ongoing, and police did not yet know if drugs or alcohol might have played a role, Kellogg said.

