HAMMOND - Police found a 36-year-old Hammond man dead at the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday.
Officers located Darvell Smith at 12:30 a.m. in a vehicle after responding to a call in regard to a shooting in the 2300 block of White Oak Avenue, Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
The Lake County coroner was dispatched to the scene at 1:38 a.m. and pronounced Smith dead. The death was ruled a homicide, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.