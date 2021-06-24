Man found dead inside ransacked home was former Dyer town attorney, Vietnam veteran

HOBART — A former Dyer town attorney was identified as the victim who was found dead in his Hobart home, which appeared to have been ransacked Thursday afternoon.

Bill Enslen, 75, was known as a well-respected practicing attorney throughout Northwest Indiana, said longtime friend and Dyer Town Manager Tom DeGuilio.

Enslen served as the attorney for Dyer for about 12 years until September 2020, he said. Enslen had a private practice law firm in Hammond he was active in called Enslen, Enslen & Matthews.

"I have great respect for Bill," said DeGuilio. "He was the reason I came out of retirement and went to Dyer, because he was there. That's just how much I respected him. We were also friends and talked a lot about our families. He was a good man and he will be very missed. We are all in shock."

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday police were called to the 3600 block of W. 61st Avenue, said Hobart Capt. James Gonzales.

The woman said when she came home, she found her 75-year-old husband unresponsive on the floor. Police said the man had injuries on his body and was deceased at the scene.