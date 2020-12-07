Man found dead Sunday in East Chicago died by suicide, was suspect in 2 shootings, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A Northwest Indiana man found shot to death in East Chicago's Harbor section Sunday morning died by suicide, police said, changing earlier information in which police had reported it was a homicide.

Angel Castaneda, 21, was found lying in the grass around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Grand Boulevard, police said. Responding medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police initially said Sunday that Castaneda's death was being investigated as a homicide.

The death was ruled a suicide on Monday by East Chicago police after they reviewed video footage in the area of the 3600 block of Grand Boulevard timestamped just before police arrived on the scene Sunday morning.

Police say the video makes it clear the matter was a suicide.

Patrol officers arrived to the scene at 9:14 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call of a man down in the area, East Chicago police said.

Authorities recovered a semi-automatic Glock handgun and a spent shell casing from the scene, police said.

Castaneda was the suspect in a shooting reported in East Chicago this summer and had active warrants for felony domestic battery and carrying a handgun without a permit, East Chicago police said.