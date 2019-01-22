LAPORTE — After battling an early morning blaze Tuesday at a house in the 600 block of Fourth Street, firefighters discovered a deceased adult male inside, according to police.
Police said they were dispatched to the address at 5:13 a.m., but heavy smoke and flames prevented them from entering the structure to check for occupants.
Firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze, at which time they found the deceased man.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal and the LaPorte Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.
