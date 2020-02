Man found dead with gunshot wound outside Blue Chip Casino

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating the death of a 78-year-old man found Saturday in the Blue Chip Casino parking garage.

Police were dispatched about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to the parking garage to conduct a welfare check, authorities said.

That's when Elijiah Johnson, 78, of Michigan City, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a vehicle, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

The circumstances of Johnson's death are still being investigated, but no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Police ask anyone who had been in contact with Johnson in the days leading up to his death or anyone with information to contact Detective Cpl. Kyle Shiparski at 219-874-3221 ext. 1011.

