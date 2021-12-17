 Skip to main content
Man found dead with gunshot wounds, coroner says
Gary police were called to the area of Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Street. 

GARY — A homicide investigation is underway after a gunshot victim was found in a Gary neighborhood Friday evening, police said. 

The victim has been identified as Carlos Spikes, 34, of Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Spikes was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m. at 4175 Buchanan St. in Gary. 

Spikes' cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds and his case was classified as a homicide, the report said. 

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, Gary Police Department, Gary Fire Department/EMS, the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit and Lake County Crime Scene Investigations convened to investigate the scene. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, individuals can call 866-CRIME-GP.

