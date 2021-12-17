Man found dead with gunshot wounds, coroner says

GARY — A homicide investigation is underway after a gunshot victim was found in a Gary neighborhood Friday evening, police said.
The victim has been identified as Carlos Spikes, 34, of Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Spikes was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m. at 4175 Buchanan St. in Gary.
Spikes' cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds and his case was classified as a homicide, the report said.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office, Gary Police Department, Gary Fire Department/EMS, the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit and Lake County Crime Scene Investigations convened to investigate the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, individuals can call 866-CRIME-GP.
