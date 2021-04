Man found dead with wrecked motorcycle by Sauk Village business, police say

SAUK VILLAGE — Authorities investigated the death of a man, who was discovered in a business parking lot in Sauk Village.

Freddie Moffeit, 46, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sauk Village Chief of Police Malcolm White.

At 5:13 p.m. Sunday police found an unresponsive man and a wrecked motorcycle in an empty parking lot for a business in the 21700 block of Mark Collins Drive, police said.

Members of the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team assisted Sauk Village police in investigating the cause of the crash.

It was determined that Moffeit had lost control of the motorcycle at a high rate of speed, leading to fatal injuries, police reported.

No further information was available on the incident.

