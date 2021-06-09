Man found deceased on train tracks identified; coroner searches for next of kin

EAST CHICAGO — A deceased man who was struck by a train has been identified, police said.

He has been identified as Martin Diaz, who also went by Jose Martin Diaz-Garibay, East Chicago Lt. Brian Paine confirmed. Police said the man went by multiple aliases, which are still under investigation.

On Wednesday the Lake County coroner's office asked for the public's help in finding his next of kin. The man is described as a Hispanic man who is in his late 40s to early 60s, the report said.

He was last known to be wearing a forest green long-sleeved shirt and dark green sweat pants.

Diaz, or Diaz-Garibay, was hit by a train on the night of May 20 on CSX railroad tracks, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m. that night officers were dispatched to the area of the CSX railroad tracks near Chicago Avenue and Grasselli Avenue, East Chicago police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said. Officers were advised by CSX that a train conductor had informed them the train hit a body that was on the railroad tracks between Euclid and Grasselli.

When police arrived, they found a deceased male on the railroad tracks underneath the train, Rivera said.