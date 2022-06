Man found fatally shot in street, police say

HAMMOND — A man was found dead in a street Saturday, police said.

At about 5 p.m. Saturday, Hammond police responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 4300 block of Hickory Street, Lt. Steven Kellogg said. Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man who had been fatally shot lying in the street.

Kellogg said the investigation is ongoing but "this does appear to be an isolated incident."

Further information will be released when available, Kellogg said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hammond Police at 219-852-2906.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.