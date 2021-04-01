Man found guilty on several counts in shooting described as 'nightmare of violence'

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was convicted Thursday of several counts and acquitted of others in connection with a shooting in Gary in 2019 described by prosecutors as a family's "nightmare of violence."
William D. Galloway Jr., 28, of Gary, stood trial this week on allegations he shot a woman four times, attempted to rob and shoot her son Sean Baker, and fired a gun through a window at a pregnant woman and her then-6-year-old child Sept. 18, 2019, at a home in the 2500 block of Pierce Street.
Jurors deliberated about three hours before convicting Galloway of one count of attempted murder for shooting at Baker, one count of aggravated battery for shooting and wounding Baker's relative, and three counts of criminal recklessness.
Galloway also was convicted of escape and criminal mischief for cutting off a GPS-equipped ankle monitor he had been ordered to wear while free on bond in a separate case, defense attorney John Cantrell said.
"I think it was a very unusual verdict based on the facts," Cantrell said. "Mr. Baker was allowed to testify from the grave, and I anticipate filing an appeal in the case."
The jury acquitted Baker of attempted murder charges linked to the woman wounded in the shooting, the pregnant woman and the child, and of attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted armed robbery.
Baker, 23, of Gary, was shot to death Oct. 30, 2019, in Gary, more than a month after Galloway attempted to murder him. Prosecutors successfully argued last year Baker's statement should be shown to the jury because Galloway likely played a role in Baker's homicide.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Daniel Burke and Judith Massa on Wednesday read Baker's statement into the record.
Jurors were not told of Judge Diane Boswell's earlier ruling regarding Baker's statement, nor did they learn why Galloway was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the September 2019 shooting.
He had been fitted with the monitor because he was free on bond on charges alleging he murdered Jonquell Golida, 23, on Nov. 12, 2016, in Gary.
After Galloway's arrest in the September 2019 shooting, he was charged with murdering Zantrell Collins and Koreena Ramos, both 18, on Oct. 13, 2016, as they sat in a car outside a convenience store in the 700 block of East 49th Avenue in Gary. The jury was not informed of those allegations, either.
Galloway has pleaded not guilty in all of his remaining cases.
Baker lived with seven other people at the house on Pierce Street when Galloway knocked on their door early Sept. 18, 2019, Massa said.
One of the victims testified Thursday she was in bed with Baker and her then-6-year-old daughter when Baker's relative called him to answer a knock at the door about 2 a.m.
Baker told police he recognized the visitor as Galloway, a man he had known for about 10 years. Galloway asked for a phone and gas money, then pulled out a gun and demanded all of Baker's money, prosecutors said.
Baker said in his statement he ran for a knife as Galloway fired shots at Baker's relative, shooting her multiple times in the abdomen.
The witness, who had been in bed with Baker, testified she heard gunshots and Baker returned to their bedroom moments later to look for his gun. As she helped him search, someone standing outside their window fired several shots into the room, she said.
As the bullets whizzed in, they blew up a thin curtain and she caught a glimpse of the shooter's face but did not recognize it, she said.
Cantrell questioned why several officers listed another man with the last name Galloway as a possible suspect in their initial reports, and he cast doubt on the accuracy of data from the GPS-equipped ankle bracelet William Galloway was wearing.
Gary police Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf testified an officer initially showed Baker a photo of another man with the last name Galloway, but that man was ruled out as a suspect by Baker. The detective conceded the officer did not follow protocol by showing Baker a photograph of the other Galloway.
Wolf said Baker told him the suspect wore an ankle monitor, and the other Galloway has never worn an ankle monitor. Baker later identified William Galloway as the suspect in a photo lineup, Wolf said.
David Scheppegrell, senior director of operations for Omnilink Systems, testified his company supplies and services ICU Monitoring, which provides GPS-monitoring services for criminal defendants in Lake County.
Galloway was wearing an ankle monitor Omnilink leased to ICU Monitoring at the time of the Sept. 18, 2019, shooting, Scheppegrell said. ICU Monitoring had set Galloway's device to ping every 10 minutes, he said.
"My testimony is that device was working properly on that date and it was accurate," Scheppegrell said.
At 2:14 a.m., the device pinged in the area of 25th Avenue and Pierce Street, about 309 feet from Baker's home, he said. The margin of error for that location was about 40 feet, he said.
At 2:24 a.m., the device pinged in the area of West 23rd Avenue and Garfield Street in Gary, with a margin of error of 79 feet.
At 2:34 a.m., Galloway's monitor was back in his "home area" in the 1100 block of Bigger Street, where the court had ordered him to live under house arrest, he said.
Sometime after the ping at 2:24 a.m., a tamper alert was sent to ICU Monitoring because the strap on Galloway's device was severed, Scheppegrell said. He was unsure of exactly when the tampering occurred, but said it would have been within 24 to 48 hours after the ping.
Police later found Galloway's monitor had been cut off and left in bushes near his home on Bigger Street, according to court records.
Galloway was captured in November 2019 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.