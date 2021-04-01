Man found guilty on several counts in shooting described as 'nightmare of violence'

Baker told police he recognized the visitor as Galloway, a man he had known for about 10 years. Galloway asked for a phone and gas money, then pulled out a gun and demanded all of Baker's money, prosecutors said.

Baker said in his statement he ran for a knife as Galloway fired shots at Baker's relative, shooting her multiple times in the abdomen.

The witness, who had been in bed with Baker, testified she heard gunshots and Baker returned to their bedroom moments later to look for his gun. As she helped him search, someone standing outside their window fired several shots into the room, she said.

As the bullets whizzed in, they blew up a thin curtain and she caught a glimpse of the shooter's face but did not recognize it, she said.

Cantrell questioned why several officers listed another man with the last name Galloway as a possible suspect in their initial reports, and he cast doubt on the accuracy of data from the GPS-equipped ankle bracelet William Galloway was wearing.

Gary police Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf testified an officer initially showed Baker a photo of another man with the last name Galloway, but that man was ruled out as a suspect by Baker. The detective conceded the officer did not follow protocol by showing Baker a photograph of the other Galloway.