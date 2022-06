Man found hiding in abandoned home arrested on murder charge, officials say

GARY — A 50-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on charges linked to the homicide of a man found shot and partially burned earlier this month in a grassy area on the city's West Side.

Kenneth Burns was wanted on a warrant in the murder of 39-year-old Andre D. White, of Gary, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Gary police located White's body about 8:25 a.m. June 8 after two passersby reported what appeared to be a dead man face down in the area of West 21st Avenue and Hovey Street in Gary.

Investigators later determined White had been shot in the face and neck area before being burned, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Lake County prosecutors charged Burns with murder June 16, but the case remained sealed pending his arrest.

Burns was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he was found at an abandoned property in the 5100 block of Maryland Street, according to the Marshals Service.

Burns likely had been hiding in the abandoned home for some time because of the amount of trash and human waste found inside, officials said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.