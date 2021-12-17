 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found in street with gunshot wound, police say
alert urgent

Man found in street with gunshot wound, police say

Police tape stock
Provided

GARY — An East Chicago man was flown to a Chicago hospital after he was wounded in a shooting Thursday night, police said.

Gary officers were dispatched about 4:25 p.m. to the 1700 block of Polk Street for a report of a gunshot victim, police said.

An officer found the East Chicago man lying on his side on a curb, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

The man told police he'd been shot in the chest, but did not provide any information about how the shooting occurred, he said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later transferred to a Chicago hospital in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts