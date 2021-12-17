Man found in street with gunshot wound, police say

GARY — An East Chicago man was flown to a Chicago hospital after he was wounded in a shooting Thursday night, police said.
Gary officers were dispatched about 4:25 p.m. to the 1700 block of Polk Street for a report of a gunshot victim, police said.
An officer found the East Chicago man lying on his side on a curb, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The man told police he'd been shot in the chest, but did not provide any information about how the shooting occurred, he said.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later transferred to a Chicago hospital in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
