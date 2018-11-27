CROWN POINT — A 25-year-old man was found not guilty at trial Tuesday on allegations he chased a woman from his girlfriend's residence in Gary last summer and shot at her repeatedly.
Dennis J. White Jr. was charged in April with attempted murder, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm, all felony offenses.
The Lake County prosecutor's office dismissed the attempted murder offense Tuesday, but proceeded to trial on the remaining charges.
The state's case relied almost entirely on testimony from the alleged victim — Andrianna Bryant. The woman's daughter, Rio Bryant, testified on behalf of the defense.
Andrianna Bryant told the jury Tuesday she went during the early morning hours of July 7, 2017, to her cousin's residence in the 3500 block of Adams Street to bring her daughter, Rio Bryant, her work clothes.
She said she saw her daughter's vehicle outside the residence, but there was no answer at the door, even though someone peaked through the window and turned off music that was playing.
Bryant said she repeatedly tried texting and calling her daughter, with no success. She said she was afraid her daughter might be in trouble, and she also felt “disrespected,” so she called 911.
Two police officers were dispatched to the scene, but told her there was nothing they could do if the residents did not answer the door. Bryant testified after they left, she tried knocking at the door again, at which point a man chased her from the residence with a gun, firing about seven shots before she fled the scene in her vehicle.
She identified that man in court Tuesday as White.
However, Bryant did not identify White, her cousin's long-time boyfriend, as the shooter until April, when she provided Detective Sgt. William Fazekas a photo of White she obtained from Facebook. Bryant, who was not injured in the shooting, also waited two days before filing a report with police, according to testimony.
Bryant claimed in testimony she believed homeowners had the right to shoot someone on their property, which is why she did not report it sooner.
Fazekas testified Tuesday Bryant initially identified the shooter as “Dennis,” but did not provide a last name or nickname.
Fazekas said he went to the 3500 block of Adams Street two days after the shooting and found no shell casings. He said he knocked on the cousin's residence, but no one responded. He said he left a note and visited a few more times, but never got a response, so the case went cold until Bryant provided the full name in April.
Defense attorney John Cantrell asked Fazekas in contentious cross-examination why he did not obtain a water bill for the cousin's residence, or ask the Lake County recorder who owned the property, which might lead to a name.
The detective sergeant said he had never obtained a water bill during an investigation, and he did not know how to check property records.
Rio Bryant told the jury in White's defense her mother kicked her out of their house July 5, so her cousin let her stay at her residence.
She said she spent the night of July 6 and early morning of July 7 with her boyfriend, which was why her vehicle was outside the residence. She said she did not answer her mother's phone calls or text messages because the woman was verbally abusive.
She said when she returned to her cousin's residence the morning of July 7, her car was damaged and two windows at her cousin's residence were broken. She said she believed her mother broke the windows, so she paid to have them fixed.
She said she had cut off communication with her mother.
The jury went to deliberations about 3 p.m. Tuesday. They returned the not guilty verdicts about two hours later.