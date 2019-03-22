PORTER — A 24-year-old man found semi-conscious on the floor of a truck stop bathroom told police "that he has a problem with drugs and wants the nightmare to be over," according to a report released Friday.
Damon Hackett, of Crown Point, said Thursday afternoon that the incident was the seventh time in the prior 24 hours that he had used drugs and passed out, police said.
He was found with an uncapped syringe and drugs suspected to be heroin and fentanyl, according to police.
Police were called out shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to Truck Stops of America at 1441 W. U.S. 20 in response to a man believed to be intoxicated in the bathroom of the business, according to the incident report.
Police were told Hackett entered the bathroom 45 minutes to an hour earlier and was found locked in a stall mumbling to himself.
An officer found Hackett sitting on the bathroom floor slumped over with pop spilled on the floor, according to police. After getting through the locked door of the stall, the officer said he shook Hackett and he immediately woke up and apologized.
Hackett initially said he felt like his blood sugar level was off and denied doing drugs, police said. Emergency medical responders were called and fresh needle marks were found on Hackett's arm.
"Hackett stated that he has a problem and he needs help," according to the report.
Police said they found an uncapped syringe, which Hackett admitted to using. They also found a folded piece of aluminum foil that Hackett said contained the drug fentanyl.
A clear plastic baggy was also found in the stall that contained a white residue that appeared to be heroin, police said.
"Hackett also stated that fentanyl is killing his family," police said. "He stated that he wanted to get help when he goes to the hospital."
Hackett was transported to an emergency room and when cleared, was transferred to the Porter County Jail on a preliminary felony charge of possessing a hypodermic needle, police said.