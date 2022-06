Man found partially burned, dead in grassy area, Region police say

GARY — A partially burned man was found dead Wednesday morning in the 4800 block of West 21st Avenue, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police were called out to the area at 8:26 a.m. and met with two citizens, who found what they believed to be a dead man in the grassy area, Westerfield said.

Police said they found the man face down and partially burned.

Gary medics arrived on scene and confirmed the man was dead.

"He is currently listed as a John Doe as no identification was located by the male," Westerfield said.

Lake County coroner officers officially declared the man dead at the scene.