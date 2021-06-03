Man found shot in head inside home, police say

GARY — A man was found unresponsive after he was shot in the head late Wednesday, an official said.

The 33-year-old Gary man was discovered inside a home by another person who then reported the situation to Gary police, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers were dispatched about 7:54 p.m. near Washington Street and West 26th Avenue, where the man was discovered inside a home with a gunshot wound.

The man was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment, Westerfield said.

Police have so far not determined the circumstances of the shooting and are still investigating.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.